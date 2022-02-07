Charanjit Singh Channi Is Congress's CM Face in Punjab: No Rift in Party, Says Pargat Singh

Denying the speculation that the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate could trigger “unrest” among supporters of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior leader and MLA from Doaba Pargat Singh said ‘Team Punjab Congress’ will put up a joint fight in the elections.

Talking exclusively to News18.com during his campaign trail, Singh, a close associate of Navjot Singh Sidhu, denied a rift in the party. “It is the land of the gurus. Remaining united has been our forte. Be it any caste or religion, when it comes to the party’s interest, everybody is on board,” said Singh.

Singh said the party will make an impact in Doaba, as well as other parts.

“Nowhere in the world has any individual delivered single-handedly. It is the team that works towards a successful goal. I can assure you that each and every Congress worker and leader is united,” said the former Olympian.

“This is the only party where we raise our concern, even if our own government is not working as per the expectations of people. Even the Channi government of 111 days amended earlier decisions for the benefit of Punjab. Our internal democracy is so strong that no other party can match it,” he said.

On the anti-incumbency, Singh said, “By replacing Captain Amarinder Singh with Channi ji, we have fixed our mistakes and taken care of anti-incumbency.”

