No Roadshows, Rallies Till Feb 11, Says EC After Review Meeting; Allows Gatherings With 1,000 People

The Election Commission of India on Monday held a review meeting to discuss the continuation of the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in view of the upcoming assembly elections and decided to permit physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with 1,000 people, instead of the existing limit of 500 people.

The meeting was held by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Shri Anup Chandra Pandey.

No road shows, padyatras, cycle/bike or vehicle rallies and processions will be allowed till February 11, they said.

It also changed the limit for door-to-door campaigns. Instead of 10 persons, 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will now be allowed.

The election body further said that political parties and contesting candidates must ensure the compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and guidelines, and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions.

“It shall be the responsibility of the DEO concerned to identify and to notify the designated spaces in advance for the aforesaid purposes. All remaining restrictions as contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on 8 January 2022 shall continue to operate,” it said.

During its last meeting on January 22, it had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 in the five states but had allowed public meetings with a maximum of 500 people in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases and relaxed door-to-door campaign rules.

