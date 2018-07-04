No Scope for BJP-AAP Blame Game Now, They Should Start Development of Delhi: Congress

The Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre has done away with all the possibilities of a "blame game" between the BJP and the AAP and the two parties should now ensure that the development of the national capital, which was "stalled" for years, started again, the Congress said on Wednesday.In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that Lieutenant Governor (LG) did not have independent decision-making powers and that he was bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers."There is no scope of for any blame game. Delhi gave seven seats to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and 67 out of 70 seats to the AAP in the Assembly elections. Both of them in the last four years have destroyed the development carried out by the Congress government while engaging in blame game," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said."Since the apex court has clarified about the powers in Delhi, we hope that the development, which has been stalled ever since the Congress was voted out of power over four years ago, will start again," he said.Maken said the LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should stop the "blame game" now and develop Delhi as the Congress did during its 15-year rule (1998-2013)."The Kejriwal government and the Lt Governor of Delhi had been kicking around Delhiites like a football. They should stop it now," he said at a press conference.There was a "peculiar situation" in Delhi where the LG was blamed by the Kejriwal government of creating "roadblocks" in its functioning and holding back files while the former denied it, Maken said."After the SC verdict, there should not be any charges and counter-charges by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Lt Governor," he said, adding the people of Delhi now expect the Kejriwal government to fulfil its promises and form Jan Lokpal, provide free WiFi, new buses and install CCTV cameras.Senior Congress leader Mukesh Sharma said the Supreme Court verdict has "closed all doors" for Kejriwal government to make "excuses" for "non-performance" in areas that are beyond the reserved subjects of public order, police and land.The Supreme Court decision is seen as a major victory for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which has been in a constant tug of war with the LG over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive.