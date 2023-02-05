'No Shortage of Power Supply, Drinking Water': KT Rama Rao Calls Telangana a Role Model for Country, Lauds KCR's Efforts

Boasting about Telangana in terms of overall development, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the state is a role model to the entire country. Claiming that the state has no shortage of power supply, has the ability to supply food grains to the entire country, and has no drinking problem, he spoke highly of Telangana Chief Minister and his father K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The people of the country have been looking at KCR and no one can break its bondage with Telangana. No other state can able to compete with Telangana when it comes to the implementation of welfare schemes," he said.

Admitting that there’s a family rule under Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), he said, “Yes, ours is a family rule but four crore people of Telangana belong to this family. The people’s long cherished dream of getting government jobs is going to be a reality and the state has been flooded with funds."

“As many as 9 gram panchayats in Telangana found place in the list of the best 20 gram panchayats announced by the central government. The Telangana government has the credit of distributing funds to each and every village in the state. When it comes to agriculture products, Telangana stood at the third place in the country and the farmers across the state have cultivated paddy crop in 65 lakh acres of land," KT Rama Rao further said.

The Telangana government deposited Rs 65,000 crore in the bank accounts of as many as 65 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which received accolades from the United Nations Organization (UNO), the minister said.

KT Rama Rao’s remarks came as he addressed the State Legislative Assembly during the discussion of the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address on Saturday.

He said that the Telangana government has registered great achievements in the irrigation sector and also said that the state stood first in the country in terms of meat supply.

“Telangana is the only state in the country which has been paying the highest salaries to the Anganwadi employees and became a role model to the country”, he said while concluding his two-hour speech.

KT Rama Rao addressed the members of the Legislative Assembly on behalf of CM KCR.

