'No Spouses, Relatives of MLAs': Kerala HC Directions to Reduce Crowd at New Govt's Swearing-in​

The Kerala High Court issued directions to reduce the number of people attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

The directions were issued while disposing of the writ petition questioning the swearing-in of the new government with about 500 people at a time when the Covid cases are high and the State is in a total lockdown with triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram.

The division bench of the Kerala High Court said, “The spouses and relatives of all the MLAs, except the designated Ministers, are not required to participate in the Swearing-in Ceremony. Political parties shall take a decision as to whether all the MLAs are required to be present in the Swearing-in Ceremony.”

The high court stated that all Covid protocols issued on May 6 and May 14 should be strictly followed while conducting the swearing-in.

The other directions include the officials required for the performance/ participation in the ceremony alone should be permitted.

The government should consider whether the presence of all the special invitees, including the member of the State committee of the political parties are required.

The court said that the directions apply to all special invitees including persons who have contributed to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The high court also said that though States like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with more legislators in the Assembly, have performed the swearing-in ceremony with a lesser number, the government of Kerala, a forerunner in the Covid-19 management, should restrict the number to avoid the widespread Covid-19.

