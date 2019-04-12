English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Stay on Electoral Bonds But SC Orders Parties to Disclose Donation Details to EC by May 30
The interim ruling came on a petition filed by an NGO challenging the validity of electoral bonds and a day after the Centre told the court that voters need not know the source of political funding.
File photo of the Supreme Court building.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all political parties to furnish receipts of electoral bonds and details of identity of donors in a sealed cover to the Election Commission by May 30.
The interim ruling came on a petition filed by an NGO challenging the validity of electoral bonds and a day after the Centre told the court that voters need not know the source of political funding.
The apex court also directed all political parties to provide details of the amount and bank account of donors by May 30 to the poll panel.
The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
The plea by the NGO had sought that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or names of donors be made public to ensure transparency in the poll process.
The government had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 on January 2, 2018.
As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.
A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.
Only political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive electoral bonds.
Electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with authorised bank.
The interim ruling came on a petition filed by an NGO challenging the validity of electoral bonds and a day after the Centre told the court that voters need not know the source of political funding.
The apex court also directed all political parties to provide details of the amount and bank account of donors by May 30 to the poll panel.
The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
The plea by the NGO had sought that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or names of donors be made public to ensure transparency in the poll process.
The government had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 on January 2, 2018.
As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.
A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.
Only political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive electoral bonds.
Electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with authorised bank.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
- World Cup Redux: Ashish Nehra's Historic Spell Sinks England
- PUBG Mobile Banned in Nepal After Parents Complained, Will India Follow Suit
- Game of Thrones Season 8: These 3 GoT Fan Theories You Should Seriously Consider
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff to Play Visually Impaired Man in Karan Johar's Film?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results