No Sunscreen for Rahul Gandhi on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Video Shows Cong Leader Interacting with Yatris

Looks like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not too particular about using sunscreen to avoid tanning during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. A video clip of the former party president’s sunscreen preferences is going viral on social media. A young man asks him, “Which sunscreen are you using?” To which, Rahul replies, “No, I don’t use any sunscreen. My mum has sent it along, but I am not using it.”

In the video, titled ‘What’s Up Yatris?’ and posted by the official Twitter handle of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Gandhi family scion is seen interacting with party workers, yatris and local residents at a campsite in Karnataka on Monday. Rahul is seen in a casual set-up during a regular evening session to catch up with fellow yatris. He also voted for the party’s presidential elections from the campsite.

Rahul is heard inquiring after people’s health and daily routine, while others also ask him about his own. To a question if everyone was walking in the yatra, they all reply, “Yes, sir. 100 per cent.” One of the yatris talks about some problems they face during the walk, which covers 20 km daily.

“There are some problems when you walk so long, initially – like blisters,” the yatri says. To this, Rahul asks if everyone has blisters. “I haven’t got any,” says a lone woman. “Nor have I,” responds Rahul.

Yatris tell Rahul how they are able to witness and experience different cultures, languages and lifestyles throughout the march. The yatra begins at 6.30 am daily and everyone is done by 7.30 pm. To a question on what he does to wind down after his daily walking schedule, Rahul says, “I exercise a bit. I call my mum and sister to see what they’re up to. Call some friends.”

One of the yatris asks him in the local language, “People who speak different languages and who belong to different regions are coming and speaking to you? Despite the language barrier, you are listening to them. How is that possible when you don’t understand what they’re saying?”

To this, Rahul replies, “It doesn’t make sense if someone listens to you but does not show you any kind of love. But, even if I don’t understand what you’re saying but I show you that I care, it somehow works. If I listen to your concerns patiently, it’s not possible for you to gauge my intentions. But if I show you love, then my intention will automatically show.”

Rahul Gandhi’s fitness regime and his interactions with people during the 3,570-km yatra is garnering a lot of interest on social media. The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march has already completed 1,000 km.

The yatra, which began on September 7, briefly passed through villages in Anantapuram district bordering Karnataka on October 14. It will continue through AP till October 21 and re-enter Karnataka, en route Telangana.

State Congress president Sake Sailajanath and other senior leaders received Rahul as he crossed into AP. The senior leader will cover Aluru, Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in his march on Tuesday, and will make a night halt at Chagi village in Adoni.

