English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Talks with AAP for Alliance in Haryana, Punjab: Congress
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party is yet to reach a decision on stitching an alliance with the AAP in the national capital.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress Sunday said it was not in talks with the AAP or any other party for alliance in Haryana and Punjab, and will soon declare its candidates for the two states.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party is yet to reach a decision on stitching an alliance with the AAP in the national capital.
On Saturday, an AAP leader said the party will firm up an alliance with the Congress in Delhi only if Rahul Gandhi's party agrees to fight the Lok Sabha polls jointly in Haryana and Chandigarh too.
"There's no talk on alliance with any party, including the AAP, either in Haryana or in Punjab. We are soon going to declare our candidates (for the two states),"
Surjewala said Sunday at a press conference where the Congress unveiled its campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls — "Ab Hoga Nyay".
"The party is yet to reach a decision on forging an alliance with the AAP in Delhi," he added.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi had Saturday discussed the issue again with his party leaders from the city.
Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party's national capital unit P C Chacko and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi's residence.
As another pre-condition for firming up an alliance, the AAP has asked the Congress to openly declare its support to full statehood for Delhi.
The AAP has reportedly conveyed to the Congress that it would support the grand old party in Chandigarh if it gets to contest three seats in Haryana - Faridabad, Gurgaon and Karnal.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party is yet to reach a decision on stitching an alliance with the AAP in the national capital.
On Saturday, an AAP leader said the party will firm up an alliance with the Congress in Delhi only if Rahul Gandhi's party agrees to fight the Lok Sabha polls jointly in Haryana and Chandigarh too.
"There's no talk on alliance with any party, including the AAP, either in Haryana or in Punjab. We are soon going to declare our candidates (for the two states),"
Surjewala said Sunday at a press conference where the Congress unveiled its campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls — "Ab Hoga Nyay".
"The party is yet to reach a decision on forging an alliance with the AAP in Delhi," he added.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi had Saturday discussed the issue again with his party leaders from the city.
Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party's national capital unit P C Chacko and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi's residence.
As another pre-condition for firming up an alliance, the AAP has asked the Congress to openly declare its support to full statehood for Delhi.
The AAP has reportedly conveyed to the Congress that it would support the grand old party in Chandigarh if it gets to contest three seats in Haryana - Faridabad, Gurgaon and Karnal.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger
- Rappers Offset, Cardi B Spend Rs 1.38 Crore on Half A Street
- Majili Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Film has Perfect Emotional Velocity
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results