English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'This is Our Promise': P Chidamabaram Says No Tax Burden Will be Put on Middle Class For 'Nyay' Scheme
Congress' Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme promises to give Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families.
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said his party will not put additional tax burden on the middle class while implementing the 'Nyay' scheme, if voted to power, under which it has promised to give Rs 72,000 each to five crore poorest families.
The former finance minister also said it was a "promise" of the Congress not to increase the tax burden of the middle class.
"I have already said in press conference and various interviews: there will be no increase in the tax burden of the middle class. This is our promise," he said in a tweet.
The Congress Tuesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under a scheme called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.
The Congress manifesto committee was headed by Chidambaram.
The former finance minister also said it was a "promise" of the Congress not to increase the tax burden of the middle class.
I have already said in press conference and various interviews: there will be no increase in the tax burden of the middle class.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 4, 2019
This is our promise
"I have already said in press conference and various interviews: there will be no increase in the tax burden of the middle class. This is our promise," he said in a tweet.
The Congress Tuesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under a scheme called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.
The Congress manifesto committee was headed by Chidambaram.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is the First Female Superhero Film to Enter $1 Billion Club
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- 3/34 on Wednesday, 7/49 on Thursday - Malinga Travels from Mumbai to Kandy
- America's Tallest Mountain Could be Covered in Poop Soon, and Climate Change is to Blame
- 68,000 People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results