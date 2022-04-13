No Tension, Not Even 'Tu-Tu, Main-Main': Yogi on UP 'Tehzeeb' as 6 States See Ram Navami Clashes

No tension at all, not even “tu tu, main, main" (altercation), claimed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as he boasted about state setting an example on Ram Navami by peacefully observing the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and Ramzan during the same month.

“Day before, Ram Navami was celebrated. Uttar Pradesh has a population of 25 crore. There were over 800 processions for the Hindu festival across the state. And along with that, at this time, the holy month of Ramzan is also being observed. There must have been programmes linked to Rozas too," the chief minister is heard saying in a video he shared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“But nowhere, was there any tu-tu main (arguments)… leave alone riots and ruckus. This is a proof of UP’s new progressive way of thinking. Here, there is no place for riots and chaos. UP has demonstrated this on the anniversary of Ram Navami," CM Yogi said.

Advertisement

His remark came at a time when at least six states witnessed incidents of violence and clashes on Sunday as Ram Navami processions were carried out to mark the Hindu festival.

Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Karnataka witnessed violence. In Gujarat, violence broke out in Khambhat and Himmatnagar, while Union minister Dr Subhash Sarkar claimed that stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession and at his car in Bengal’s Bankura. BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari alleged a procession was attacked by policemen in the Howrah district.

In Jharkhand, clashes were seen in Lohardaga, while security forces were deployed in sensitive districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Chatra, and Hazaribag.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.