English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Tickets for 'Parachute Candidates' in Rajasthan, Will Cut the Rope Myself: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi He said the party is in a good position to form the government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the three states where assembly elections will be held this year.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot during a party meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur on August 11, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Jaipur: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said he will make sure that party workers have their say and no "parachute candidate" gets nominated in the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan.
"I can guarantee you this time that not a single parachute candidate will be able to get the ticket. If any such candidate comes, I will cut the rope," Gandhi said here on Saturday at the launch of the party's election campaign in the state. "Congress party workers will be heard and will get the tickets," he said.
He said the party is in a good position to form the government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, three states where Assembly elections will be held this year.
"Party men are working on the ground and their voice will be heard by the Congress government formed after the elections," Gandhi told party workers at the Ramlila Ground rally.
Gandhi reached the venue after a 13-km ride in a special bus from Jaipur airport, in a show of strength by the Congress. The party workers waited along the route to welcome him, waiving party flags.
The Congress chief waived at them, and at times got off the bus to meet them. There were drummers and folk artistes at some places. Vehicles, with posters carrying his pictures, followed. Near the airport, the welcome included decorated camels, elephants and bullock carts.
Gandhi was accompanied by All India Congress Committee general secretaries Ashok Gehlot and Avinash Pande, state unit chief Sachin Pilot and other leaders. His cavalcade halted when he saw a person on a wheelchair waiting near the Laxmi Mandir crossing to welcome him.
At the rally, Sachin Pilot accused Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of using the taxpayers' money to fund her ongoing Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra'.
Gehlot said Raje had objected to another BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria's proposed yatra when the party was in the opposition. He also referred to the recent lynching of a Muslim man in Alwar after vigilantes suspected that he was smuggling cows.
Also Watch
"I can guarantee you this time that not a single parachute candidate will be able to get the ticket. If any such candidate comes, I will cut the rope," Gandhi said here on Saturday at the launch of the party's election campaign in the state. "Congress party workers will be heard and will get the tickets," he said.
He said the party is in a good position to form the government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, three states where Assembly elections will be held this year.
"Party men are working on the ground and their voice will be heard by the Congress government formed after the elections," Gandhi told party workers at the Ramlila Ground rally.
Gandhi reached the venue after a 13-km ride in a special bus from Jaipur airport, in a show of strength by the Congress. The party workers waited along the route to welcome him, waiving party flags.
The Congress chief waived at them, and at times got off the bus to meet them. There were drummers and folk artistes at some places. Vehicles, with posters carrying his pictures, followed. Near the airport, the welcome included decorated camels, elephants and bullock carts.
Gandhi was accompanied by All India Congress Committee general secretaries Ashok Gehlot and Avinash Pande, state unit chief Sachin Pilot and other leaders. His cavalcade halted when he saw a person on a wheelchair waiting near the Laxmi Mandir crossing to welcome him.
At the rally, Sachin Pilot accused Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of using the taxpayers' money to fund her ongoing Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra'.
Gehlot said Raje had objected to another BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria's proposed yatra when the party was in the opposition. He also referred to the recent lynching of a Muslim man in Alwar after vigilantes suspected that he was smuggling cows.
Also Watch
-
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 10 August , 2018 Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fardeen Khan Looks Completely Unrecognisable in This Recent Click With Family, See Pic
- An Indian Artist is Painting Superman in Thongs to Call Out The Sexism in Comic Books
- Sonali Bendre Misses Son Ranveer on His Birthday as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment, See Her Post
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...