No Time to Relax, Says BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik as He Sets Out for Fifth Consecutive Term as Odisha CM

Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik is set to take oath as Odisha chief minister for the fifth consecutive term. He becomes only the third chief minister, after Sikkim's Pawan Chamling and West Bengal's Jyoti Basu, to achieve that feat. Edited excerpts from an interview with the veteran leader:I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state for having showered their blessings on me time and time again. I would also like to thank the leaders and workers of the BJD for the hard work during this campaign and, of course, the women of Odisha who came out in such large numbers to vote for us.I put it down to our excellent welfare and development programmes for the people. Those have been very successful and I attribute a great deal to that.We got 20 of the 21 parliamentary seats last time. This time, it is still hovering around 30...so let's wait and see.So it would seem, yes.There is a Modi wave going on in most parts of the country and that has affected Odisha too as far as the Parliament is concerned.Well, in Odisha, to some extent.It will be the disbursement of Kalia funds as we had said in the campaignWe will concentrate doubly hard on the welfare of all of Odisha.I congratulated the prime minister this morning over telephone and I see constructive cooperation with the Centre for the development of the state.I had no real anxious moments. Every election has anxious moments. But in this, as you can see, we have done very well from the beginning.There is no time to relax, we have to swear in a new government and get down to work.