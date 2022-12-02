CHANGE LANGUAGE
News » Politics » 'No Time to Waste': BJP Huddle Next Week, Upcoming Assembly, 2024 Polls, G20 on Agenda
1-MIN READ

‘No Time to Waste’: BJP Huddle Next Week, Upcoming Assembly, 2024 Polls, G20 on Agenda

December 02, 2022, 16:17 IST

New Delhi, India

National-level organisation leaders, presidents and general secretary (organisation) of all states will also attend the meeting which will begin on Monday. (File Image: PTI)

Apart from the organisational activities for the 2024 poll, upcoming state assembly elections, including in Tripura and Karnataka besides some other northeastern states, may also feature in the discussions of the national office bearers meeting

While the elections of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are yet to finish, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started planning for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Senior organisational leaders of the BJP from across the country will participate in a two-day meet in New Delhi to review the party’s preparedness for the coming electoral challenges, including the next general elections.

BJP President JP Nadda will chair the meeting and will take stock of various ongoing organisational works and deliberate on the agenda to reach out to people that is likely to include India’s economic growth amid global slowdown and the country taking up the G-20 presidency, news agency PTI reported citing party sources.

Sources further said that apart from the organisational activities for the 2024 poll, upcoming state assembly elections, including in Tripura and Karnataka besides some other northeastern states, may also feature in the discussions of the national office bearers meeting.

National-level organisation leaders, presidents and general secretary (organisation) of all states will also attend the meeting which will begin on Monday.

The BJP may plan public outreach as the NDA government plans a host of events across the country to showcase India’s cultural and regional diversity to delegates of the powerful G-20 grouping, which includes major economies of the world.

PM Modi may also address the meeting, reported PTI citing party sources.

The counting of votes of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be held on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)

