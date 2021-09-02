No Trace of Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Spent by Sena-ruled BMC in Last 5 Years, Claims BJP MLA

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday alleged there was no trace of Rs 1.50 lakh crore claimed to have been spent in the last five years by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Speaking to reporters here, he said only select localities in Mumbai get priority when it comes to implementing new projects.

He said, The average size of BMC annual budget ranges between Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 34,000 crore. Even if you consider that the corporation has spent Rs 30,000 every year, there is no trace of Rs 1.50 lakh crore claimed to have been spent by the BMC in the last five years. There are no new roads in the city or new infrastructure for people either.Those who control the BMC will have to answer this crucial question, the former state minister said.

Sena leaders were not available for comments on Shelar’s claim.Shelar, an MLA from Mumbai, alleged discrimination in allocation of projects by the BMC.

There are only two areas that exit in Mumbai according to the chieftains of the BMC - Kalanagar and Worli. Whatever projects that come up in Mumbai, are implemented there only. Why the rest of Mumbai gets a step-motherly treatment? the BJP leader asked.’Matoshree’, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is located in Kalanagar in suburban Bandra, while his son Aaditya Thackeray, also a cabinet member, is the MLA from Worli.

Earlier, Shelar led a rally of BJP workers outside the office of civic ward H and submitted a memorandum of demands, which included providing financial assistance to people affected by Nisarga and Tauktae cyclones.The BMC is among a clutch of civic bodies in the state which are due for elections in early 2022. .

