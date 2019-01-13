English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Traditional Makar Sankranti Feast at Lalu Yadav's Residence This Year
The Rashtriya Janata Dal is upset after Lalu Prasad Yadav was denied bail. The party said that it would not celebrate the 'chuda-dahi' festival in the absence of their chief.
File photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Patna: The traditional 'Makar Sankranti' feast will not be held at RJD chief Lalu Prasad's residence this year as he was not granted bail in the fodder scam case and was undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital, a party official said on Saturday.
"The Rashtriya Janata Dal is upset after Laluji was denied bail two days ago. The party would have celebrated the 'chuda-dahi' festival next week if he was around. He has been deliberately framed under false charges by the BJP-controlled CBI," party spokesperson Bhai Virender said here.
'Chuda-dahi' is a staple dish in Bihar during Makar Sankranti. It is curd poured on top of flattened rice served with jaggery.
Lalu Prasad's family did not celebrate Makar Sankranti in 2018 also after he was jailed in December 2017.
RJD leaders recalled that the feast has always been a big time for party workers across Bihar as they used to visit the former Bihar Chief Minister's residence to enjoy delicacies.
"Laluji personally served us 'chuda-dahi' and Rabri Devi and her two sons, Tej Prarap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, used to request all to enjoy delicacies," RJD leader Shakti Yadav said.
