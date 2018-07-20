'No-trust Vote a Force Test for Congress and So-called Allies': Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Opposition and Congress chief head on in the Lok Sabha, saying that the no-confidence motion against the government was not a test for him, but one for the Congress and friends, hinting at the fragile opposition unity ahead of the 2019 election.Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his surprising walk across the aisle and hug, saying that it showed that the Congress chief was in a hurry to unseat him. “Some people are in a rush to get to the treasury benches. What is your hurry? Only 125 crore people of this country can do that,” he said.- This is not a floor test for the government. It is a floor test for the Congress’ so-called friends and allies- If Congress becomes the largest party in 2019, Rahul says he will be the PM. But there are other interests at stake as well.- In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over, one member comes running to me saying- Utho Utho Utho..What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here and only they can unseat us.- Opposition parties wanted to delay the discussion saying if the discussion is postponed will it bring about an earthquake?"- Rural electrification in 18000 villages could have been done by previous governments as well, but they couldn't. Most of these states are part of north-east India inhabited by Dalits, minorities and others. Why they were not provided with development earlier? Because it did not fulfill their electoral tactics.- I believe this was a good chance for us to put forward our opinion but the nation is also seeing how negative and anti-developmental politics is being practiced by others. This shone out today.- Congress has no faith in the Election Commission, Judiciary, in the RBI, in the International Agencies. They have confidence in nothing.- You termed surgical strike as jumla strike? You have hurt every soldier. If you want to abuse, there is Modi standing right here but stop trying to demean the Indian defence forces.- Rahul's statement on Rafale forced two countries to issue a statement. It's childish behvaiour. This level of politics is not beneficial for the country. I want tell the people that the deal happened between two responsible governments not between two parties.- Congress moved this no confidence motion to create instability in the country. Games are being played to destabilize a stable mandate. Subverting democracy is second nature to Congress. They gave false assurance to Chaudhary Charan Singh and later withdrew support.- Telugu meri maa hai. We gave Andhra a special package instead of the special status, which the CM of Andhra Pradesh had accepted in full knowledge. When TDP was leaving NDA, I called up Chandrababu Naidu, warned him that you are falling into YSR Congress's trap.- Atal Ji created 3 states- Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It was done peacefully. These states are now prospering. Congress divided Andhra Pradesh and their conduct then was shameful.