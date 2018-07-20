English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No-trust Vote: Watch Rahul Gandhi's Full Speech
The Congress chief raised questions about the Rafale aircraft deal and claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron told him that France had no pact with India regarding prices of the jets.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched one of the fiercest attacks on the Narendra Modi government during the no-trust vote debate in Parliament on Friday.
Claiming that India was a victim of ‘Jumla Strikes’, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had lost touch with the wishes of the Indian people.
“Who are victims of the jumla strike? Dalits, tribals, women, youth,” he said, also targeting the government over the rising unemployment in the country.
The Congress chief raised questions about the Rafale aircraft deal and claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron told him that France had no pact with India regarding prices of the jets.
Attacking the government's foreign policy, Gandhi raked up the June 2017 standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Doklam plateau of Bhutan. He said while the Indian Army managed to stand their ground against China, Modi buckled under pressure from the dragon.
