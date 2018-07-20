No-trust Vote: Watch Rahul Gandhi's Full Speech

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched one of the fiercest attacks on the Narendra Modi government during the no-trust vote debate in Parliament on Friday.Claiming that India was a victim of ‘Jumla Strikes’, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had lost touch with the wishes of the Indian people.“Who are victims of the jumla strike? Dalits, tribals, women, youth,” he said, also targeting the government over the rising unemployment in the country.The Congress chief raised questions about the Rafale aircraft deal and claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron told him that France had no pact with India regarding prices of the jets.Attacking the government's foreign policy, Gandhi raked up the June 2017 standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Doklam plateau of Bhutan. He said while the Indian Army managed to stand their ground against China, Modi buckled under pressure from the dragon.