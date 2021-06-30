No Truth in Opposition's Propoganda of 'threat' to MVA Govt: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asserted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was stable and said there was no truth in the opposition’s propoganda of any “threat" to the ruling alliance. Raut’s remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in state political circles over differences in the MVA government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and rumours that the Sena is considering a patch-up with former ally BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, “Everything is fine. There is no threat to the MVA government. There is no truth in the opposition’s propaganda of any threat to the government." Asked about the meeting between CM Thackeray and NCP president Pawar on Tuesday, Raut said they discussed the “prevailing political situation". “Two big leaders of the alliance – the chief minister and the main guiding force behind the government – met," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Raut said he also spoke to Pawar after the meeting. To a query on the central government’s package announced recently to stimulate the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Raut said, “I don’t think ordinary people are happy with this booster dose. There is no clarity from the government on people’s concerns over loss of livelihood, jobs and rising unemployment." Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Together with the previously announced Rs 93,869 crore spending on providing free food grains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package — mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors — totalled up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here