No Value for Talent in Congress Party, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia's Close Aide Who Switched to BJP

After Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, Madhya Pradesh minister and Jyotiraditya Scindia's close aide Govind Singh Rajput on Tuesday said there is no value for talent in the Congress party.

Rajput said Congress governments came to power in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018 on the back of Scinda and Pilot. Along with Scindia, Rajput joined the BJP in March.

Rajput said Pilot is talented and has earned a name for himself in the state and nationally. He claimed that youngsters were not given chances in the Congress.

Responding to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who had questioned why Scindia was interested in revenue and transport departments, Rajput said the BJP leader had no interest in those things and only wanted his workers to engage in public service.

Rajput held the Revenue and Transport departments in the Kamal Nath government and currently holds the same portfolio in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.