English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Water, No Vote Campaign': Hyderabad Colony Residents Launch Their Own Poll Campaign
The residents of Krizra in Hyderabad city are questioning the ruling party's motive in the absence of a basic life resource. They ask: is it Digital India without water?
Resident of Krizra colony put up banners at the entrance of their colony (News18)
Loading...
Hyderabad: A group of Hyderabad residents have brought out a new campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Fixing the water crisis in Krizra enclave and Krizra colony of Hyderabad, Telangana, which has haunted the residents for a while now, is their main demand.
The residents of Krizra colony, which is located in the old city of Hyderabad comprises of 10 thousand people who face acute drinking water problem. They have been suffering from this crisis for years together. No politician or officials have attended to their suffering so far.
People of the area have taken 'No water, no vote’ as their campaign. Residents alleged that revenue officials have stopped the water tankers coming to the area.
Almost ten thousand people threatened to boycott polls if water is not provided to them. Placards are on display at their enclave which carries their message out loud. A 'No entry for politicians' board has also been hung at the entrance of the colony.
Residents are questioning the ruling party's motive in the absence of a basic life resource. They ask: is it Digital India without water?
The people of this enclave or colony are ready to pay money if water is provided, residents say, adding it is them who are the taxpayers.
The residents have collated a representation of demands on behalf of all the registered voters and presented them before all main contesting parties – TRS, Congress, TDP, AIMIM, and BJP.
Let’s see whether the political parties to solve the problem or not at least in this election season.
The residents of Krizra colony, which is located in the old city of Hyderabad comprises of 10 thousand people who face acute drinking water problem. They have been suffering from this crisis for years together. No politician or officials have attended to their suffering so far.
People of the area have taken 'No water, no vote’ as their campaign. Residents alleged that revenue officials have stopped the water tankers coming to the area.
Almost ten thousand people threatened to boycott polls if water is not provided to them. Placards are on display at their enclave which carries their message out loud. A 'No entry for politicians' board has also been hung at the entrance of the colony.
Residents are questioning the ruling party's motive in the absence of a basic life resource. They ask: is it Digital India without water?
The people of this enclave or colony are ready to pay money if water is provided, residents say, adding it is them who are the taxpayers.
The residents have collated a representation of demands on behalf of all the registered voters and presented them before all main contesting parties – TRS, Congress, TDP, AIMIM, and BJP.
Let’s see whether the political parties to solve the problem or not at least in this election season.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Thought
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- BCCI Ombudsman to Reconsider Quantum of Punishment for Sreesanth: SC
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Vivo Announces Partnership With The World’s Leading Mobile Game
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results