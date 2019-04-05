'No Water, No Vote Campaign': Hyderabad Colony Residents Launch Their Own Poll Campaign

: A group of Hyderabad residents have brought out a new campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Fixing the water crisis in Krizra enclave and Krizra colony of Hyderabad, Telangana, which has haunted the residents for a while now, is their main demand.The residents of Krizra colony, which is located in the old city of Hyderabad comprises of 10 thousand people who face acute drinking water problem. They have been suffering from this crisis for years together. No politician or officials have attended to their suffering so far.People of the area have taken 'No water, no vote’ as their campaign. Residents alleged that revenue officials have stopped the water tankers coming to the area.Almost ten thousand people threatened to boycott polls if water is not provided to them. Placards are on display at their enclave which carries their message out loud. A 'No entry for politicians' board has also been hung at the entrance of the colony.Residents are questioning the ruling party's motive in the absence of a basic life resource. They ask: is it Digital India without water?The people of this enclave or colony are ready to pay money if water is provided, residents say, adding it is them who are the taxpayers.The residents have collated a representation of demands on behalf of all the registered voters and presented them before all main contesting parties – TRS, Congress, TDP, AIMIM, and BJP.Let’s see whether the political parties to solve the problem or not at least in this election season.