No Winter Session of Parliament in View of Covid-19, Govt Says Oppn Too Had Reservations Amid Pandemic

The government has now officially conveyed that there will be no Winter Session of Parliament given the unprecedented situation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Lok Sabha floor leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said given the current situation, it would not be feasible to hold the Winter Session and it would be clubbed with the budget session that would begin from the end of January 2021.

This was in response to Chowdhury’s letter requesting the government to hold a session for repealing the farm laws for which farmers have been on a protest for more than two weeks.

Top sources in the government told CNN-News18 that the same leaders and political parties who spoke to the government recently had expressed their reservations about holding a Parliament session amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Similar requests had also been made with the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman suggesting that it would be too much of a risk for MPs to travel as Delhi witnessed a surge. Government sources said this exposed the Opposition’s double speak before the country.

The monsoon session of Parliament was curtailed at least a week in advance of its schedule ending October 1 due to close to 40 MPs testing positive and nearly 400 secretariat staff becoming positive during the period. Delhi has witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus cases since Diwali.