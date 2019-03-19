English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Work in 70 Years' Jibe Has an Expiry Date: Priyanka Gandhi Demands BJP's Five-year Report Card
On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi kicked off her three-day 'Ganga Yatra' as a part of her campaign in UP, following which she met Bhadohi party workers the next day.
Priyanka Gandhi in UP on the second day of her campaign
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked the BJP government to stop blaming previous Congress regimes and talk about what it had done in the last five years. She added that the saffron party's 'what did they do in 70 years?' argument had an expiry date.
"Their argument that ‘what did they do in 70 years' has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years during which they have been in power," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Bhadohi.
When a reporter asked for her reaction on deputy CM Dinesh Sharma's 'Gandhi sibling on a picnic' statement, the Congress leader said, "Well, I haven't been to Italy in the last three to four years. I should go in fact to see my grandmother," Gandhi remarked.
On Monday, Gandhi kicked off her three-day 'Ganga Yatra' as a part of her campaign in UP, following which she met Bhadohi party workers the next day. The campaign will end in Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh votes in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections between April 11 and May 19.
"Their argument that ‘what did they do in 70 years' has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years during which they have been in power," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Bhadohi.
When a reporter asked for her reaction on deputy CM Dinesh Sharma's 'Gandhi sibling on a picnic' statement, the Congress leader said, "Well, I haven't been to Italy in the last three to four years. I should go in fact to see my grandmother," Gandhi remarked.
On Monday, Gandhi kicked off her three-day 'Ganga Yatra' as a part of her campaign in UP, following which she met Bhadohi party workers the next day. The campaign will end in Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh votes in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections between April 11 and May 19.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PewDiePie Briefly Lost World's Popular Battle for the Most Subscribed Channel on YouTube to T-Series
- Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Rumours of Contesting LS Polls on BJP Ticket, Says 'Politics Not on My Agenda'
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- JK Rowling Talks About Dumbledore and Grindelwald's Gay Relationship, Gets Trolled
- IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsman' - Smith
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results