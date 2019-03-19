LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'No Work in 70 Years' Jibe Has an Expiry Date: Priyanka Gandhi Demands BJP's Five-year Report Card

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi kicked off her three-day 'Ganga Yatra' as a part of her campaign in UP, following which she met Bhadohi party workers the next day.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'No Work in 70 Years' Jibe Has an Expiry Date: Priyanka Gandhi Demands BJP's Five-year Report Card
Priyanka Gandhi in UP on the second day of her campaign
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked the BJP government to stop blaming previous Congress regimes and talk about what it had done in the last five years. She added that the saffron party's 'what did they do in 70 years?' argument had an expiry date.

"Their argument that ‘what did they do in 70 years' has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years during which they have been in power," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Bhadohi.

When a reporter asked for her reaction on deputy CM Dinesh Sharma's 'Gandhi sibling on a picnic' statement, the Congress leader said, "Well, I haven't been to Italy in the last three to four years. I should go in fact to see my grandmother," Gandhi remarked.

On Monday, Gandhi kicked off her three-day 'Ganga Yatra' as a part of her campaign in UP, following which she met Bhadohi party workers the next day. The campaign will end in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh votes in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections between April 11 and May 19.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram