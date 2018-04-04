NDA MPs Won't Take Salary for 'Criminal Wastage' of Taxpayers' Money in Parliament Logjam: Centre

At the end of the 20th straight day of no business being done in both Houses of the Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday announced that no BJP or NDA MP would take their salaries for the 23 days of the second half of the Budget Session that is headed for a complete washout.Kumar put the blame on Congress for stopping deliberation in both Houses and said, “We are ready to discuss everything, but the Opposition did not allow the Parliament to function.”The party had stopped important bills from being passed, which led to a "criminal wastage" of the taxpayer's money, the parliamentary affairs minister told reporters here.Ruckus prevailed in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday as well, as opposition parties and those from Tamil Nadu went to the Well and continued with their protests, forcing their adjournment without transacting any substantial business.While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day within about six minutes after it assembled in the morning, the Lok Sabha was adjourned due to the protests for the first time till noon within four minutes after it met and then for the day after the listed papers were laid.Before adjourning the Lok Sabha for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she was unable to take up the notices for no-confidence motion against the government, served by several opposition parties, as there was no order in the House.In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition protests forced the adjournment of proceedings for the day without transaction of any business as members trooped into the Well and shouted slogans, drowning every other voice.MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, TDP and parties from Tamil Nadu -- DMK and AIADMK, were in the Well even before Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could settle down in his chair.Unlike the past days when listed papers were allowed to be laid on the table peacefully, Naidu had to go through the exercise on Wednesday amid chaos as members persisted with slogan shouting.The Congress and the BSP led the charge against the government, accusing it of being "anti-Dalit", in an apparent reference to the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Members of the main opposition party also raised the issue of India's biggest bank fraud, alongside the TMC.The session is scheduled to end on Friday.(With PTI inputs)