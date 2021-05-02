Noapara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

107. Noapara (नोआपारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Noapara is part of 15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,61,563 eligible electors, of which 1,30,755 were male, 1,30,803 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Noapara in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,42,190 eligible electors, of which 1,22,908 were male, 1,19,279 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,069 eligible electors, of which 1,07,953 were male, 97,117 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Noapara in 2016 was 867. In 2011, there were 554.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Madhusudan Ghose of INC won in this seat by defeating Manju Basu of TMC by a margin of 1,095 votes which was 0.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manju Basu of TMC won in this seat defeating Kusadhwaj Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 41,148 votes which was 24.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 59.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 107. Noapara Assembly segment of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Noapara are: Manju Basu (TMC), Rajendra Choudhary (BSP), Subhankar Sarkar (INC), Sunil Singh (BJP), Ranjit Biswas (GCMM), Amit Kumar Shaw (IND), Anand Pandey (IND), Rabishankar Paul (IND), Rabindra Nath Biswas (IND), Swapan Kumar Debnath (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.07%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.2%, while it was 82.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 369 polling stations in 107. Noapara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 243 polling stations.

EXTENT:

107. Noapara constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. North Barrackpur (M), 2. Garulia (M), 3. Ichapur Def. Estate, 4. Barrackpur CB 5. Mohanpur and Seuli GPs of CDB Barrackpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Noapara is 36 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Noapara is: 22°47’34.1"N 88°22’15.6"E.

