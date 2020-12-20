Nobel Foundation Got Acknowledgement Due to Rabindranath Tagore, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, on Sunday said that the Nobel foundation got the acknowledgement after Rabindranath Tagore was awarded with a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

Shah, who visited Visva-Bharati in Shantiniketan earlier in the day, paid floral tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus. Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.

"Today, it’s a proud moment for me to spend a memorable day at Shantiniketan. I paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan inside the university campus. I also visited the place where Mahatma Gandhi stayed once," Shah told the media.

Highlighting Rabindranath Tagore’s contribution to the entire world, Shah said, "Gurudev was such a great personality that he was the inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi and Subhas Babu (Subhas Chandra Bose) and we all know they were the two ‘dhara’ of nationalism. Not only his Shantiniketan drew attention of the world for literature, culture and music but also Gurudev worked towards sustainable development."

"Gurudev is probably the only person in the world who wrote the national anthem of two countries. Today, I feel privileged to be in the land of Tagore," he added.

Shah also visited the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university rendered Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme. Later, he also had lunch at the residence of a Bengali folk singer Basudeb Das Baul in Syambati area.