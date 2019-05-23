Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Nobody Can Counter PM Modi For Next 25 Years: Shiv Sena as NDA Touches 350 Mark

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party had often criticized the BJP in the last five years but eventually sealed a fresh alliance with it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nobody Can Counter PM Modi For Next 25 Years: Shiv Sena as NDA Touches 350 Mark
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during a rally ahead of the election.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Thursday lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA appeared to be retaining power comfortably, saying nobody would be able to pose a challenge before him for the next 25 years.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party had often criticized the BJP in the last five years but eventually sealed a fresh alliance with it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that people had given a befitting reply to opposition parties who created "an
atmosphere of illusion" against Modi over issues such as the Rafale fighter jet deal.

"The entire country is `Modi-may' (in thrall of Modi)," Raut, who edits the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana', told reporters here.

"The truth has to be accepted that no one could counter Modi. Today's mandate is such that no one can counter (Modi) for the next 25 years," Raut added.

The Rajya Sabha member observed that the BJP-led NDA is doing well also in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress had won Assembly polls last year.

"The country has reposed faith in Narendra Modi's leadership for the next five years. He will take the country even further in five years," he added.

According to the trends made available by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 300 seats across the country. In Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP and Shiv Sena were marching ahead in 23 and 18 seats, respectively.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram