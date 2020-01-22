Nobody Can Dare Touch Any Indian Muslim, Says Rajnath Singh on Apprehensions about CAA-NRC-NPR
Rajnath SIngh also questioned those opposing the NPR and NRC, stressing that they were mooted much before the BJP government was formed, and rejected claims that Muslims will be forced to leave the country.
File photo of Rajnath Singh.
Meerut: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that no one can dare touch any Indian Muslim, as he dismissed apprehensions that the community will be targeted if NPR and NRC are brought in, and cautioned against forces which are attempting to "create a divide" between Hindus and Muslims over the CAA.
Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shatabdi Nagar here, the BJP leader said religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh were living a "life of misery" and India has fulfilled its "moral duty" by enacting the CAA.
He also questioned those opposing the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), stressing that they were mooted much before the BJP government was formed, and rejected claims that Muslims will be forced to leave the country.
"There has been no discussion on NRC. But, suppose a country wants to create a national register of citizens, why should there be an objection to it. Shouldn't there be a document for people to seek benefits of government schemes," he asked the crowd.
"... But they say you are making NPR register and then you will bring NRC and banish all Muslims. I want to tell Muslims present here that nobody can dare touch any Muslim who is an Indian citizen. I want to assure you. If anyone has any complaint they can come to us... we will stand with that Muslim citizen," the minister said.
