'Nobody Can Stop Me': Aged Over 70, Carried in by Cops, Meet Tripura's Most Determined Voter

Rajani Kalai, 72, has had two strokes and can barely walk. Despite his family being hesitant to bring him, he was insistent on exercising his franchise in the Tripura Assembly election on Thursday, February 16.

Kalai, a voter of Town Bordowali constituency, could not stand in line due to his age and health, and was carried inside the polling booth by police personnel.

It was at noon that voters queuing up at the Bordowali High School were surprised to see the old man arrive to vote. With immense pain, he stepped inside and was then aided by personnel.

A relative said that Kalai was a former policeman, and therefore adamant that he cast his vote.

When News18 tried to speak to him, the frail Rajani said, “I was a police person, this is a democracy…we have to vote, we need to select our government. I’m not well, but I’m very much excited to cast my vote and nobody can stop me."

His wife, who was accompanying him, told News18, “Every year, come what may, he will cast his vote . He tells everyone to vote and nobody can stop him in this.”

Several other voters standing in line were in awe. Minu Rai, one of the voters, told News18, “At times, people don’t want to cast their vote…it’s nothing but lethargy, [so] we are all excited to see him."

Political temperatures in Tripura are running high as the Opposition hurled serious allegations against the incumbent government, which in turn has denied them. In the midst of it all, a man’s determination to exercise his right to vote sets an inspiring example for citizens of all generations.

