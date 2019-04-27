Take the pledge to vote

Nobody Did the Foolishness of Note Ban, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' in Last 70 Years: Rahul's Attack at PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the PM on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Nobody Did the Foolishness of Note Ban, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' in Last 70 Years: Rahul's Attack at PM Modi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally in Rae Bareli.
Rae Bareli: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said nobody did something as foolish as demonetization and Gabbar Singh Tax in the last 70 year.

Addressing an election rally in Rae Bareli, Gandhi said, "In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi's coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone."

Rae Bareli is from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha election.

His remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the prime minister on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.

"Chowkidar (watchman) has done 'chori' (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief)," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.

The Congress president asked the gathering, "Where is Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi - in jail or outside?"

Charging the prime minister of taking away money from "our pocket, your pocket", he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
