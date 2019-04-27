English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nobody Did the Foolishness of Note Ban, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' in Last 70 Years: Rahul's Attack at PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi's remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the PM on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally in Rae Bareli.
Loading...
Rae Bareli: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said nobody did something as foolish as demonetization and Gabbar Singh Tax in the last 70 year.
Addressing an election rally in Rae Bareli, Gandhi said, "In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi's coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone."
Rae Bareli is from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha election.
His remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the prime minister on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.
"Chowkidar (watchman) has done 'chori' (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief)," he said.
Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.
The Congress president asked the gathering, "Where is Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi - in jail or outside?"
Charging the prime minister of taking away money from "our pocket, your pocket", he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.
Addressing an election rally in Rae Bareli, Gandhi said, "In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi's coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone."
Rae Bareli is from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha election.
His remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the prime minister on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.
"Chowkidar (watchman) has done 'chori' (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief)," he said.
Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.
The Congress president asked the gathering, "Where is Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi - in jail or outside?"
Charging the prime minister of taking away money from "our pocket, your pocket", he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Misses MI Clash Due to Fever
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results