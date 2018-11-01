English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Nobody Has the Power to Abolish Reservation': Nitish Kumar's Assurance to Bihar Dalits
Nitish Kumar said his party introduced reservation for SCs in village panchayats in 2006 and reserved 50 per cent quota for women. He also spoke at length about the various schemes undertaken by his government for the welfare of Dalits.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
Gaya: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said "nobody has the power" to abolish reservation for repressed classes and those who make statements to this effect wish to give rise to tensions in society.
Kumar was addressing Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) workers of his party, Janata Dal (United), from the Magadh region at a conclave here on Wednesday.
"Some people wish to give rise to tensions and differences in the society. Ambedkar's (draft of) Constitution was approved by the Constituent Assembly. The provision for reservation was made to help the marginalised sections join the social mainstream," he said.
"I wish to make it clear that nobody has the power to do away with reservation. People like us are ready to make all sacrifices for this cause. Those who speak of such things have never had any role in bringing in reservations," he said.
Kumar said his party introduced reservation for SCs in village panchayats in 2006 and reserved 50 per cent quota for women. He also spoke at length about the various schemes undertaken by his government for the welfare of Dalits, minorities and other weaker sections of society.
Kumar urged people to draw inspiration from the life of Mahatma Gandhi and the philosophy of Lord Buddha, who is believed to have attained enlightenment near Gaya. JD(U) national general secretary and MP RCP Singh, state minister Ramesh Rishidev and MLA Abhay Kushwaha also attended the conclave.
Kumar was addressing Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) workers of his party, Janata Dal (United), from the Magadh region at a conclave here on Wednesday.
"Some people wish to give rise to tensions and differences in the society. Ambedkar's (draft of) Constitution was approved by the Constituent Assembly. The provision for reservation was made to help the marginalised sections join the social mainstream," he said.
"I wish to make it clear that nobody has the power to do away with reservation. People like us are ready to make all sacrifices for this cause. Those who speak of such things have never had any role in bringing in reservations," he said.
Kumar said his party introduced reservation for SCs in village panchayats in 2006 and reserved 50 per cent quota for women. He also spoke at length about the various schemes undertaken by his government for the welfare of Dalits, minorities and other weaker sections of society.
Kumar urged people to draw inspiration from the life of Mahatma Gandhi and the philosophy of Lord Buddha, who is believed to have attained enlightenment near Gaya. JD(U) national general secretary and MP RCP Singh, state minister Ramesh Rishidev and MLA Abhay Kushwaha also attended the conclave.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Son of Pakistani Legend Abdul Qadir Wants to Play for Australia
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Jack Ma Writes His Final Letter to Shareholders as Alibaba Chairman
- In Pics: Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...