'Nobody is Unhappy Over Sharad Pawar's Snub to Parth': Two NCP Leaders Close to Ajit Meet Party Chief

Two days after Sharad Pawar publicly censured his grand-nephew, Parth, for demanding a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, two NCP leaders considered close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, met the party chief here on Friday.

Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Dhananjay Munde and NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare met the party patriarch at the Y B Chavan Centre here.

After the meeting, both the leaders said that nobody was unhappy over the party chief's public reprimand of Parth, who is Ajit Pawar's son. NCP MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Tatkare's daughter Aditi, who is a Maharashtra minister, were also present during the meeting.

Sharad Pawar had on Wednesday said he attached"absolutely no importance" to Parth's demand and termed him as "immature", which had set tongues wagging in Maharashtra's political circles with some reports claiming dispute within the Pawar family.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar is upset after the veteran leader reprimanded Parth, both Tatkare and Munde replied in the negative.

"Nobody is upset. Ajit Dada is busy with his work. He is holding meetings on combating COVID-19 in Pune currently.

"Everybody is busy in work…nothing of that sort has happened (Ajit Pawar is not upset)," Tatkare told reporters.

Munde said that he held discussions with the senior Pawar on issues related to his department.

"Nobody is unhappy," the minister said, when asked whether Ajit Pawar was upset over the party chief's remarks.