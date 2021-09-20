Nod to Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sidhu's Thumbs Down & Manpreet Badal's Masterstroke: How Channi Won Punjab's 'Game of Thrones'

It was a ‘Game of Thrones’ that led to Charanjit Singh Channi being appointed Punjab Chief Minister after the other top contenders all check-mated each other.

The inside story emerging from the events of Saturday and Sunday now shows that the first name that had cropped up in a big way at a legislature party meeting on Saturday was of former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar. Jakhar had the maximum support of legislators. But his not being a turbaned Sikh worked against him. Senior minister Sukhjinder Randhawa also made his case that a Jat Sikh should be the CM. Before this, the high command had spoken to Ambika Soni, who refused citing the same.

This brightened the chances of Randhawa who was seen as aggressive against the Akalis and the hope was that he would have delivered on poll promises fast and quick. Though he did not have as many legislators supporting him, being a turbaned Sikh and from a second generation Congress family worked for him. Randhawa’s name was finalised and legislators made a beeline for his home. In fact, Randhawa himself told a few reporters that he had been finalised.

But here the game changed. On Sunday afternoon, when the party observers camping at JW Marriott hotel in Chandigarh decided of going ahead with Randhawa as the CM, the objection came from Navjot Singh Sidhu, who asked that if it is to be a Jat Sikh face, why not him. Sidhu also felt that Randhawa was too senior to listen to him after becoming CM and may not be that easy to dislodge come 2022. But Sidhu was curtly told by the observers that he was already PCC chief and cannot have everything, on which Sidhu got up and left the JW Marriott hotel in a huff.

This, however, ensured that Randhawa was out of the race now as the Congress high command wanted a unanimous choice. It was Manpreet Badal then who came to the rescue of all with a ‘game-changing’ name.

Enter Charanjit Singh Channi. Manpreet Badal pitched Channi, his close friend, as a game changer as Punjab’s first Dalit CM. Channi is known to get along well with Randhawa and Sidhu and is close to Rahul Gandhi. He was also seen as one who will not be over-bearing, will toe the line and will silence BJP, Akali Dal and AAPs demands for a Dalit top face. The Congress also saw this as sending a national message.

Sidhu was apparently on his way to Patiala when he learnt that the party had now finalised the name of Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu then returned mid-way to the hotel, satisfied with Channi who is younger to him, and everyone accepted the decision. Randhawa also accepted Channi, saying he was like his younger brother. Channi was the winner after other contenders check-mated each other!

