Noida Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 50.1%, which is 1.53% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pankaj Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Noida results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.61 Noida (नोएडा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Noida is part of Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 668327 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 3,80,752 were male and 2,87,572 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Noida in 2019 was: 755 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,47,475 eligible electors, of which 3,01,375 were male,2,22,440 female and 50 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,28,259 eligible electors, of which 2,49,289 were male, 1,78,970 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Noida in 2017 was 306. In 2012, there were 171 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pankaj Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Sunil Choudhary of SP by a margin of 1,04,016 which was 40.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 63.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mahesh Kumar Sharma of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Omdutt Sharma of BSP by a margin of 27,676 votes which was 13.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 61 Noida Assembly segment of the 13. Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Mahesh Sharma of BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat defeating Satveer of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 29 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Noida are: Dhruv Agraval (LPOI), Sunil Choudhary (SP), Sorabh Goel (IND), Pankaj Singh (BJP), Pankaj Avana (AAP), Kripa Ram Sharma (BSP), Pankhuri Pathak (INC), Bijender Singh Alias Bijendra Singh (VBP), Yeshu Singh (IND), Ashish Sharma (LTJP), Sarmedra (IND), Nitish (RJPA), Rohit (RWJPS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 48.57%, while it was 48.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Noida went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.61 Noida Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 485. In 2012, there were 386 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.61 Noida comprises of the following areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 25 Sorkha Jahidabad, 26 Chhijarsi, 31 Parthala Khanjarpur, 33 Chotpur, 35 Mamura, 36 Gaijhha Tilpatabad, 37 Chhalera Bangar, 38 Jalpura, 41 Sadarpur, 43 Sultanpur, 44 Baraula, 46 Bhangel Begampur of 2 Bisrkha KC and Noida (Census Town) of 1 Dadri Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Noida constituency, which are: Ghaziabad, Dadri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Delhi.

The total area covered by Noida is approximately 207 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Noida is: 28°34’28.6"N 77°23’12.5"E.

