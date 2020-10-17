Next Story
Nomination Papers of Congress Candidate from UP's Tundla Rejected
Nomination papers of the Congress candidate from Tundla assembly seat were rejected during scrutiny on Saturday, officials said. Returning Officer Rajesh Kumar Verma said the nomination papers of Congress candidate Snehlata Babli were rejected due to certain shortcomings.
The affidavit filed along with the nomination papers was not complete, he said. The bye-election on the seat is slated for November 3.