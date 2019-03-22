English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NoMo, Jaitley, Rajnath - All BJP Chowkidars are Thieves: Rahul Gandhi on ‘Yeddy Diaries’
The BJP rejected the Congress' allegation against as "falsehood" with its president Amit Shah asserting that the opposition party's campaign is in "shambles", and it is relying on "forgery" in desperation.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused all BJP leaders of being "corrupt" and cited a media report that claimed former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa had allegedly paid bribes to the tune of Rs 1800 crore to the top party leadership.
The report by The Caravan magazine cited a diary of Yeddyurappa containing details of the alleged pay-offs to senior BJP leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, LK Advani and
"All 'chowkidars' (watchmen) of the BJP are thieves. NoMo. Arun Jaitley. Rajnath Singh...,"he tweeted, quoting the report.
The Congress has demanded an investigation into the diaries by the Lokpal to confirm whether the bribes were actually paid.
The BJP rejected the Congress' allegation against as "falsehood" with its president Amit Shah asserting that the opposition party's campaign is in "shambles", and it is relying on "forgery" in desperation.
Taking a dig at Gandhi, Shah said the "the few loose sheets" his party is citing to attack Yeddyurappa is as "credible and reliable as Gandhi's leadership skills".
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference that the opposition party was desperate as many of its top leaders are out on bail, and has resorted to create a web of lies against its leaders.
Prasad said, "Since morning we were eagerly waiting for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's press conference. And if it was such a big expose, why did he personally not address the media? The desperate Congress has lost its balance, whose many top leaders are out on bail, and has now resorted to falsehood, misrepresentation and create a web of lies."
Prasad said the same magazine, whose report was cited by the Congress to target Yeddyurappa, had done an article on Justice Loya's death as well which was even "disputed" by his family. There is a clear pattern in these stories, he added.
BJP ke sare Chowkidar Chor Hai.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2019
NoMo
Arun Jaitley
Rajnath Singh
——-
——-
——- https://t.co/jRmdkYjAhg
