‘NoMo Jobs!’ Rahul Gandhi Mocks Modi as Leaked Report Reveals Ballooning Unemployment

Citing a media report on the leaked findings of the National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey, Gandhi termed the job creation report card is a “national disaster”.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
'NoMo Jobs!' Rahul Gandhi Mocks Modi as Leaked Report Reveals Ballooning Unemployment
File photos of PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go as he had failed to keep his 2014 promise of adding 2 crore jobs every year.

Citing a media report on the leaked findings of the National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey, Gandhi termed the job creation report card is a “national disaster”.



According to the survey findings reported by Business Standard, India is facing unprecedented unemployment of 6.1% in 2017-18. The report has not been made public with two members of the National Statistical Commission alleging that the government was delaying the data. The two members had resigned earlier this week, following which the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of “destroying” another institution.

This was the first survey on employment by a government agency after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in November 2016. The Periodic Labour Force Survey is the first annual household survey of the National Sample Survey Office and data was collected between July 2017 and June 2018.

Shortly after the report went viral, #HowstheJobs shot up as the top trend on Twitter, a parody of the immensely popular ‘How’s the Josh’ punch-line from the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. The dialogue has been used by several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Manohar Parrikar and Smriti Irani.



