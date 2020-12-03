News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Non-bailable Warrant Against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in Model Code Violation Case

    File photo of former UP minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

    Special MP/MLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regarding the sureties and fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing.

    An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MP/MLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regarding the sureties and fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing.

    An FIR was lodged on February 17, 2012, at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow against Joshi, the then state Congress president, for allegedly electioneering in Bajrang Nagar for the assembly election even after the time for campaign was over.

    After a probe, a charge sheet was filed against her under Section 133 of the Representation of the People Act.


