Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against UP Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi
The warrant was issued by the MP-MLA Special Court in Allahabad against Joshi for violating the model code of conduct.
File photo of UP minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
Lucknow: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, for violating the model code of conduct.
The warrant was issued by the MP-MLA Special Court in Allahabad after Joshi, who holds the portfolio of tourism minister, failed to show up when ordered by the court.
A case was registered against Joshi at the Wazirganj police station in 2010 for violating section 144 and entering the Vidhan Sabha forcefully during the regime of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). It was also alleged that Joshi’s supporters had misbehaved with the police force.
Till date, a total of 12 hearings have been held in the case, with the last being held on September 17. The court finally issued the non-bailable orders after several reminders and summons to Joshi went unanswered.
The special court, which has been set up to exclusively try criminal cases pending against Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, asked her to be present on October 31. Till now, the Centre has set up a total of 12 such special courts across 11 states in the country.
