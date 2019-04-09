English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Form Govt at Centre after LS Election, Says Asaduddin Owaisi
The AIMIM chief said, the chowkidar of the RSS and rich people, who looted crores of money from banks, was not ready to accept the diversity of the country and focusing on communal issues to reap political benefits.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘chowkidar’ of the RSS and rich people who looted nationalised banks, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday predicted a non-BJP and non-Congress government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.
Owaisi, who is seeking a re-election from Hyderabad for the fourth time, said regional parties would play a key role in government formation at the national level as there were many alternatives other than the Congress and BJP.
Speaking at a press conference, the All India Majlis Ithehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, “The chowkidar of the RSS and rich people, who looted crores of money from banks, is not ready to accept the diversity of the country and focusing on communal issues to reap political benefits.”
He said when the Modi government rejected the resolution of Telangana Assembly’s 12% reservations for Muslims, it reflected the Prime Minister’s attitude towards minorities.
Hitting out at the BJP government for the unrest in Kashmir, Owaisi said, “You (BJP) were there in the government for five years. You were also part of the state government with the PDP. Why didn’t you do anything about Article 370 all this while?”
He said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, would win 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, while the remaining constituency (Hyderabad) would be retained by the AIMIM.
Owaisi said the YSR Congress would win 130 Assembly seats and more than 20 Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.
He said, “Andhra Chief Minister Chnadrababu Naidu failed to develop the state even though he had the opportunity. Now that he has lost the confidence of voters, he is talking nonsense during his election campaigns,” adding that his party would definitely support the special category status for Andhra.
Owaisi, who is seeking a re-election from Hyderabad for the fourth time, said regional parties would play a key role in government formation at the national level as there were many alternatives other than the Congress and BJP.
Speaking at a press conference, the All India Majlis Ithehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, “The chowkidar of the RSS and rich people, who looted crores of money from banks, is not ready to accept the diversity of the country and focusing on communal issues to reap political benefits.”
He said when the Modi government rejected the resolution of Telangana Assembly’s 12% reservations for Muslims, it reflected the Prime Minister’s attitude towards minorities.
Hitting out at the BJP government for the unrest in Kashmir, Owaisi said, “You (BJP) were there in the government for five years. You were also part of the state government with the PDP. Why didn’t you do anything about Article 370 all this while?”
He said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, would win 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, while the remaining constituency (Hyderabad) would be retained by the AIMIM.
Owaisi said the YSR Congress would win 130 Assembly seats and more than 20 Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.
He said, “Andhra Chief Minister Chnadrababu Naidu failed to develop the state even though he had the opportunity. Now that he has lost the confidence of voters, he is talking nonsense during his election campaigns,” adding that his party would definitely support the special category status for Andhra.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Inspiration From Her 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Role
- Burger King Gets Burned for Racist Ad Showing People Eating Burgers with Chopsticks
- PUBG Mobile: Internet Freedom Foundation Files PIL Against Recent Ban in Gujarat
- 'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results