Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Form Govt at Centre after LS Election, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘chowkidar’ of the RSS and rich people who looted nationalised banks, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday predicted a non-BJP and non-Congress government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.Owaisi, who is seeking a re-election from Hyderabad for the fourth time, said regional parties would play a key role in government formation at the national level as there were many alternatives other than the Congress and BJP.Speaking at a press conference, the All India Majlis Ithehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, “The chowkidar of the RSS and rich people, who looted crores of money from banks, is not ready to accept the diversity of the country and focusing on communal issues to reap political benefits.”He said when the Modi government rejected the resolution of Telangana Assembly’s 12% reservations for Muslims, it reflected the Prime Minister’s attitude towards minorities.Hitting out at the BJP government for the unrest in Kashmir, Owaisi said, “You (BJP) were there in the government for five years. You were also part of the state government with the PDP. Why didn’t you do anything about Article 370 all this while?”He said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, would win 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, while the remaining constituency (Hyderabad) would be retained by the AIMIM.Owaisi said the YSR Congress would win 130 Assembly seats and more than 20 Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.He said, “Andhra Chief Minister Chnadrababu Naidu failed to develop the state even though he had the opportunity. Now that he has lost the confidence of voters, he is talking nonsense during his election campaigns,” adding that his party would definitely support the special category status for Andhra.