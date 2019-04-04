Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Win Big, Form Govt at Centre, Predicts KT Rama Rao

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao once again claimed that non-BJP and non-Congress parties will form the government at the Centre.Speaking to media, KTR said, “The Congress party will not get more than 100 seats whereas BJP will be confined to 150 seats in parliament. Regional parties are going to play a key role. But I don’t know who will form the government. It will be known after May 23.”Talking about Telangana, KTR expressed his confidence of winning 16 parliamentary seats out of 17 and said TRS will play a crucial role in the formation of next government.He also predicted that the recent assembly election results will be repeated in Lok Sabha elections.Countering to the allegation that TRS has fielded non-local candidates, KTR asked whether Gandhi is a local in Wayanad or Amethi.Rao assured that sitting MPs who did not get tickets again will be accommodated in suitable positions.Like his father, KTR slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and predicted that he will be defeated in Andhra assembly elections.On multiple defections from Congress to TRS, KTR said that the trend is a reflection of confidence on KCR. “We are expecting delimitation of assembly segments as mentioned in the AP Reorganizing Act. We will accommodate all of them,” KTR added.