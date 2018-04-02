English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Non-BJP States Losing Out, Says TMC, to Rally Opposition Against 15th Finance Commission
While TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has decided to raise the issue during her meeting with DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin in Chennai, party leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien would meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Tuesday and are expected to take up the matter.
Mamata Banerjee would meet DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin during her two-day visit to Chennai on April 10-11.
New Delhi: Accusing the Centre of going against the federal structure of the Constitution in financial devolution, the Trinamool Congress on Monday said it will try to rally the opposition against the 15th Finance Commission as many states not ruled by the BJP were "losing out".
TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee would raise the issue during her meeting with the DMK leadership in Chennai on April 10-11, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.
She would meet DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin during her two-day visit to Chennai.
"This Commission is anti-federal. States are losing out. States like Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu are been penalised and states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan are being awarded. Mamata Banerjee is reaching out to other parties, this will become a very important reference point for us. Next Tuesday she will raise the issue with the DMK leadership at Chennai," O' Brien told reporters here.
After the issue of no-confidence motion united the opposition in Parliament, the 15th Finance Commission cold once again bring them on one platform against the NDA government.
TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and O'Brien would meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Tuesday and are expected to take up the matter.
The Finance Commission, which has been authorised to decide on the percentage of financial devolution and grants-in-aid, taking the 2011 Census as the basis for central assistance, would also decide increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a decrease in subsidies for programmes meant for the poor.
The opposition party has also accused the commission of "unilaterally" adopting the 2011 census without consulting the state governments.
"States like Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh will loose Rs 20,000 crores over a period of five years and states which are been ruled by the BJP, like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh would, gain. The government didn't even consult a single state government. There was no inter-state council meeting during NDA government", O'Brien said.
The opposition parties are likely to raise the issue to corner the government in the remaining days of the session in Parliament.
Also Watch
TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee would raise the issue during her meeting with the DMK leadership in Chennai on April 10-11, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.
She would meet DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin during her two-day visit to Chennai.
"This Commission is anti-federal. States are losing out. States like Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu are been penalised and states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan are being awarded. Mamata Banerjee is reaching out to other parties, this will become a very important reference point for us. Next Tuesday she will raise the issue with the DMK leadership at Chennai," O' Brien told reporters here.
After the issue of no-confidence motion united the opposition in Parliament, the 15th Finance Commission cold once again bring them on one platform against the NDA government.
TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and O'Brien would meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Tuesday and are expected to take up the matter.
The Finance Commission, which has been authorised to decide on the percentage of financial devolution and grants-in-aid, taking the 2011 Census as the basis for central assistance, would also decide increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a decrease in subsidies for programmes meant for the poor.
The opposition party has also accused the commission of "unilaterally" adopting the 2011 census without consulting the state governments.
"States like Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh will loose Rs 20,000 crores over a period of five years and states which are been ruled by the BJP, like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh would, gain. The government didn't even consult a single state government. There was no inter-state council meeting during NDA government", O'Brien said.
The opposition parties are likely to raise the issue to corner the government in the remaining days of the session in Parliament.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik on BCCI's Mind After Ranveer Pulls Out of IPL Opening Ceremony
- Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
- CWG 2018: India Under the Scanner as Syringe Controversy Probe Begins
- Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific