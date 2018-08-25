English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Non-Communal, Non-BJP Parties Should Ally for 2019 Polls: Amartya Sen
Sharply criticizing the BJP government at the Centre, Sen said a party having got "31 per cent votes and ill motives in politics" came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen releases a book 'Bipannyo Bharat' (Disturbed India) at a function in Kolkata on Saturday evening, August 25, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday said all non-communal, non-BJP forces should join hands in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as "democracy is in danger".
"We must express our opposition to autocracy, we must fight against their autocratic trends, we must criticise the issues where we need to oppose the non-communal right wing forces, but we must not take back our hands when it comes to fighting communalism which is the biggest threat," he said.
Sharply criticizing the BJP government at the Centre, Sen said a party having got "31 per cent votes and ill motives in politics" came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
"What happened in 2014 polls? A party having got 55 per cent seats but actually having secured 31 per cent of the total votes, came to power... A party with ill motives," Sen said during a question answer session 'Bharat Kon Pathe' (Which way is India heading?) at Sisir Manch auditorium here.
Sen said during his visit to Kolkata this time, he has heard whispers in certain quarters that to stop the autocratic trends in the state, BJP can be the viable medium and not the weak CPIM.
"This is a strange logic. To stop autocracy, we will be sowing the seed of communalism. This seed can be weeded after a lot of time, effort and battle in future," he said.
He said every political question should not be interpreted through leftist and rightist prisms.
Also Watch
"We must express our opposition to autocracy, we must fight against their autocratic trends, we must criticise the issues where we need to oppose the non-communal right wing forces, but we must not take back our hands when it comes to fighting communalism which is the biggest threat," he said.
Sharply criticizing the BJP government at the Centre, Sen said a party having got "31 per cent votes and ill motives in politics" came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
"What happened in 2014 polls? A party having got 55 per cent seats but actually having secured 31 per cent of the total votes, came to power... A party with ill motives," Sen said during a question answer session 'Bharat Kon Pathe' (Which way is India heading?) at Sisir Manch auditorium here.
Sen said during his visit to Kolkata this time, he has heard whispers in certain quarters that to stop the autocratic trends in the state, BJP can be the viable medium and not the weak CPIM.
"This is a strange logic. To stop autocracy, we will be sowing the seed of communalism. This seed can be weeded after a lot of time, effort and battle in future," he said.
He said every political question should not be interpreted through leftist and rightist prisms.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Trailer: Mani Ratnam’s Gangster Film is a Family Drama at Heart
- This Private Jet Plane Converted Into a Limousine is a Party Palace on Wheels
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
- 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...