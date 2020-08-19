Haunted By 'Remote Control Sarkar' Days, Why Priyanka's Call for Non-Gandhi Congress Chief May Stir Row

It’s set the cat among the pigeons. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s interview to a upcoming book, where she says she agrees with her brother that a non-Gandhi could be made president, has now got many within the party thinking .

While stepping down as the president of the party post 2019 results, Rahul Gandhi had said no one from his party would be its president, rejecting demands that Priyanka could be brought in as his replacement. It’s a different matter that another Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi was brought back as interim president. Since then the party has seen a slide. Rudderless and directionless, the party has faced one crisis after another as this is the longest running tenure of any acting president in the party.

Choosing a non-Gandhi as a president is easier said than done. The Congress is made up of several camps and it’s unlikely any leader would totally accept a non-Gandhi as party president or listen to their orders.

A simple example is when Dr Manmohan Singh was made the prime minister. He was Sonia’s choice but she couldn’t checkmate the palace intrigues in her own party and eventually the resistance to Singh by his own party colleagues brought down UPA. Those privy to the going on were aware that the biggest opponent to Singh were his own party colleagues. Why should we listen to orders from someone who is among us? — was the common refrain. 'Remote control sarkar' became the tag line of UPA.

Now if a non-Gandhi becomes the president, the party could see the same problem. One, it’s highly unlikely that person will be acceptable to all. Two, chances are that party leaders would still go running to the Gandhis and complain. It may not be easy for the Gandhis to push them away for long and ultimately it could see the same problem which UPA saw. Third, and the bigger problem is, who could be that person who could lead the party . It would have to be someone who has the experience, who has the might and ability to take on the Modi charisma, which remains a hard task for now. And someone who appeals to the youth as well .

Let’s think of some names. Ashok Gehlot with his acumen, organisation abilities he had managed to ensure a good performance for the Congress unexpectedly in Gujarat. But removing him from Rajasthan at this time would put his government in turmoil once again.

Another one could be Mallikarjun Kharge. Aggressive and with administrative experience, Kharge may not appeal to the hardcore north voters as that’s where Congress needs to build up.

For obvious reasons, for the Congress at a time when the party wants to push a Hindutva line, having someone like Ghulam Nabi Azad who would be excellent as organisation man would be a political miscalculation.

Now if Congress wants to appeal to the youth and send an alternative message, then choices among the young are limited. Sachin Pilot’s name has been in realm of conjecture but would the seniors accept any young?

So what happens? Will the Gandhis spring a surprise and choose another Manmohan Singh? Will there be a free poll? Or will the Gandhis be forced to take up the top job again? Or will this listlessness continue?