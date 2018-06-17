English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Non-NDA Chief Ministers Take Kejriwal's Complaint to PM Modi, Seek 'Immediate' Resolution
Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meet on Sunday.
HD Kumaraswamy greets PM Modi on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meet as Pinarayi Vijayan, Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee look on.
New Delhi: A day after coming out in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been sitting on a dharna in L-G Anil Baijal’s office, four chief ministers — Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan — urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an “immediate resolution” to the deadlock.
The four chief ministers met Modi on the sidelines of a crucial NITI Aayog meet in the capital.
"I along with the Hon'ble CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have requested Hon'ble PM today to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately (sic)," Banerjee tweeted after meeting with Modi.
The four chief ministers were denied a meeting with Kejriwal on Saturday evening and had announced that they would raise the issue with the Prime Minister. The leaders had termed the situation "unconstitutional" and said the PM should make sure that the problem gets resolved.
The open support to Kejriwal by the four regional heavyweights — from the Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (Secular) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) — comes amid opposition efforts to cobble together a rainbow coalition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have stayed put at the L-G office since Monday demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end what AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.
Banerjee also supported Naidu on the issue of 2011 Census being adopted by 15th Finance Commission in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting and requested not to penalise the performing states.
(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
