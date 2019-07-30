None Can Ignore his Contribution Towards India, Say Tipu Sultan's Descendants in Kolkata

Kolkata: Descendants of Tipu Sultan in Kolkata expressed their displeasure over decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government to do away with the birth anniversary celebrations of the 18th Century ruler of Mysuru.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issued an order to the Kannada and Culture Department against celebrating Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka. It was learnt that the decision was taken on July 29 at a cabinet meeting based on an application filed by BJP MLA KG Bopaiah.

Bopaiah had requested Yediyurappa to cancel celebrations that take place on November 10 every year as it is “controversial in nature”. It was started in 2015 as an annual event under the previous Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to News18, Shahid Alam, a descendant of the Tipu in Kolkata, said, “It gives us immense pain whenever we hear something like that about such a great leader of India. I personally feel that one cannot lower the status of Tipu Sultan by celebrating or not celebrating his birth anniversary.”

“I condemn the decision taken by the Karnataka government. If they don’t observe Tipu Jayanti, then who do they want to commemorate? The British?”

Princes Mooniruddin and Golam Muhammed were two of Tipu’s sons who were deported to Kolkata by the British and Alam is a co-trustee of the wakf estate of Prince Golam Mohammed.

Another descendant of Tipu, Anwar Ali Shah, said, “I personally feel that political parties and their leaders used Tipu for vested interests. I don’t want to demean our great ruler Tipu by giving much importance to such circulars (on not observing Tipu Jayanti). Celebrate or not, he is there and no one can change the history and his contribution towards India. He fought bravely against the British.”