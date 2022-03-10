Nongthombam Biren Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Nongthombam Biren Singh of BJP in the 2022 Manipur Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Nongthombam Biren Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Nongthombam Biren Singh, Manipur’s present chief minister, is the candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Heingang assembly seat. He started off as a footballer, then got recruited in the Border Security Force (BSF), later turned to journalism, and finally joined politics. In 2002, he was elected to the assembly on a Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party (DRPP) ticket from Heingang. He joined the Congress next year and became a minister in the state cabinet. He switched to the BJP in 2016 and became the chief minister next year. He has held on to the Heingang seat since 2002.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Nongthombam Biren Singh is 61 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 1.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.4 lakh.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Nongthombam Biren Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Heingang constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.