Noorpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP is Leading

Live election results updates of Noorpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ram Avatar Singh (SP), Jiyauddin (BSP), Jahan Ara (SALP), Bala (INC), Ravendra Kumar (BDJP), Chandraprakash Singh (BJP), Amit Kumar Singh (IND), Nayyar Jahan (IND), Rovin Kumar Sharma (AAP), Atul Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.32%, which is -1.61% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lokendra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Noorpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.24 Noorpur (नूरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Noorpur is part of Nagina Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 295957 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,57,539 were male and 1,38,414 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Noorpur in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,02,214 eligible electors, of which 1,63,359 were male,1,40,110 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,69,545 eligible electors, of which 1,46,996 were male, 1,22,546 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Noorpur in 2017 was 353. In 2012, there were 225 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Lokendra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Naim Ul Hasan of SP by a margin of 12,736 which was 6.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Lokendra Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohd Usmaan of BSP by a margin of 5,473 votes which was 3.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 24 Noorpur Assembly segment of the 5. Nagina Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Nagina Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nagina Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Noorpur are: Ram Avatar Singh (SP), Jiyauddin (BSP), Jahan Ara (SALP), Bala (INC), Ravendra Kumar (BDJP), Chandraprakash Singh (BJP), Amit Kumar Singh (IND), Nayyar Jahan (IND), Rovin Kumar Sharma (AAP), Atul Kumar (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.32%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.93%, while it was 65.51% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Noorpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.24 Noorpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 312. In 2012, there were 287 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.24 Noorpur comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Boodhpur, Panchayats 7 Haizarpur Bhatt, 10 Mahamdabad, 13 Paijaniya, 15 Shivala, 17 Nayak Nangla, 18 Sujatpur Tikar, 19 Khaspura, 20 Umribarhi of 3 Phoona KC and Noorpur Municipal Board of 5 Chandpur Tehsil; KC 5 Sahaspur, Panchayats 3 Budhanpur, 7 Kuri Bangar, 8 Lamba Khera, 9 Moh. Alipur Inayat, 15 Pithapur, 18 Sadafal of 4 Seohara KC and Sahaspur Nagar Panchayat of 4 Dhampur Tehsil.

Advertisement

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Noorpur constituency, which are: Dhampur, Nehtaur, Chandpur, Kanth, Naugawan Sadat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Noorpur is approximately 367 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Noorpur is: 29°08’21.8"N 78°31’37.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Noorpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.