'Normalcy Acrobatics in Full Swing': Mehbooba Mufti on Union Ministers' Visit to Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti was commenting on Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's visit to Lal Chowk earlier in the day.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the visit of Union ministers to Kashmir "curated photo" opportunity to show there is normalcy in the region, even though there is "internet shutdown" in the valley.
"Normalcy acrobatics in full swing. Kashmir continues to reel under a crippling internet shutdown & political leaders remain detained. There is massive surveillance & heavy troop presence yet curated photo ops continue," a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle reads.
Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother's Twitter handle since August 5 when the PDP president was placed under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 provisions.
She was commenting on Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's visit to Lal Chowk earlier in the day.
Internet services in most of Kashmir are still suspended while several mainstream politicians including Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah continue to be in detention.
