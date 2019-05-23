North East Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

North East Delhi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Rajveer Singh IND -- -- S N Singh IND -- -- Yogesh Swamy IND -- -- Mahfooj Khan INC -- -- Sheila Dikshit RTRP -- -- Ajay Bhai JPJD -- -- J. K. Jain SJVP -- -- Amit Kumar Sharma SYVP -- -- Abhinav Kumar BLSP -- -- Anuruddh Kumar Dube IND -- -- Amrender Kumar IND -- -- Anil Kumar Yadav MKVP -- -- Mahender Paswan AKAP -- -- Mukesh SRPP -- -- Pradesh Kumar CHP -- -- D Durga Prasad BJD (I) -- -- Dan Bahadur Yadav SUCI -- -- Manager Chaurasiya BPHP -- -- Mohd Irfan BJP -- -- Manoj Tiwari IND -- -- Md Akram RPI(A) -- -- Mohd Hasan ANC -- -- Sunil Vishvakarma AAAP -- -- Dilip Pandey

North East Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of North East Delhi is 84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Tiwari of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,44,084 votes which was 10.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jai Prakash Agarwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,22,243 votes which was 25.30% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 58.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.38% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from North East Delhi was: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,79,407 men, 8,78,183 women and 118 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of North East Delhi is: 28.7238 77.2636Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उत्तर पूर्व दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); উত্তর পূর্ব দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); उत्तर पूर्व दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); ઉત્તર પૂર્વ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); வடகிழக்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); ఈశాన్య దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).