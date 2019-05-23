North Goa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Panaji): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Shripad Yesso Naik BJP Shripad Yesso Naik LEADING

North Goa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Bhagawant Sadanand Kamat NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Aishwarya Arjun Salgaonkar AAAP -- -- Dattatraya Padgaonkar BJP -- -- Shripad Yesso Naik Leading RPI (KB) -- -- Amit Atmaram Korgaonkar INC -- -- Girish Raya Chodankar

1. North Goa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Goa in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.87%. The estimated literacy level of North Goa is 89.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,05,599 votes which was 25.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 6,353 votes which was 2.17% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.10% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.05% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from North Goa was: Shripad Yesso Naik (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 2,55,870 men, 2,59,571 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of North Goa is: 15.5384 73.822Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उत्तरी गोवा, गोवा (Hindi); উত্তর গোয়া, গোয়া (Bengali); उत्तर गोवा, गोवा (Marathi); ઉત્તર ગોવા, ગોવા (Gujarati); வடக்கு கோவா, கோவா (Tamil); ఉత్తర గోవా, గోవా (Telugu); ಉತ್ತರ ಗೋವಾ, ಗೋವಾ (Kannada); നോർത്ത് ഗോവ, ഗോവ (Malayalam).