North Goa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Panaji): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new North Goa (उत्तर गोवा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. North Goa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Goa in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.87%. The estimated literacy level of North Goa is 89.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,05,599 votes which was 25.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 6,353 votes which was 2.17% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.10% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.05% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from North Goa was: Shripad Yesso Naik (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 2,55,870 men, 2,59,571 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest North Goa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of North Goa is: 15.5384 73.822
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उत्तरी गोवा, गोवा (Hindi); উত্তর গোয়া, গোয়া (Bengali); उत्तर गोवा, गोवा (Marathi); ઉત્તર ગોવા, ગોવા (Gujarati); வடக்கு கோவா, கோவா (Tamil); ఉత్తర గోవా, గోవా (Telugu); ಉತ್ತರ ಗೋವಾ, ಗೋವಾ (Kannada); നോർത്ത് ഗോവ, ഗോവ (Malayalam).
IND
--
--
Bhagawant Sadanand Kamat
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Aishwarya Arjun Salgaonkar
AAAP
--
--
Dattatraya Padgaonkar
BJP
--
--
Shripad Yesso Naik
RPI (KB)
--
--
Amit Atmaram Korgaonkar
INC
--
--
Girish Raya Chodankar
